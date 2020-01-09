The Press likes to know what makes its readers click. Last year, readers were attracted to articles about development projects, restaurant openings, high school sport team reunions, and of-the-moment public safety news Take a peek at our end-of-year website analytics, generated Dec. 23, 2019 to see which 20 articles garnered the most pageviews for The Champlin/Dayton/Maple Grove/Osseo Press on pressnews.com.
1. “Work stops on Maple Grove, Osseo border after artifacts unearthed”
- Synopsis: Last June, civil engineers who were digging in the ground for a new turf field at Osseo Middle School halted work when Wilmes family farm remnants were uncovered. The Wilmes family farm was located near County Road 30, near Osseo Middle School and Osseo High School. It was destroyed in a fire in 1967. Rogers McHugh, a Maple Grove resident and member of the Maple Grove Historical Society, said the artifacts discovered included burnt wood and bricks were visible, tile from the basement floor, and some lead piping from the barn.
- Published: July 18
- Pageviews: 15,742
- Read at: bit.ly/2QkqaPi
2 & 3. “Maple Grove Hy-Vee to officially open Oct. 15” & “Much-anticipated Maple Grove Hy-Vee officially open”
- Synopsis: Two of the most clicked articles last year were related to Maple Grove Hy-Vee that opened on Oct. 15, 2019. After a year of construction, the approximately 92,000-square-foot grocery store has been open for nearly three months and offers several new features, including dollar and value sections plus departments for home, housewares and gifting.
- Announcement article published: October 10
- Pageviews: 15,060
- Read at: bit.ly/2ZYpz9v
- Follow-up article published: October 17
- Pageviews: 6,822
- Read at: bit.ly/2SNfwCi
4. “Maple Grove to map out growth plans for 2 huge areas”
- Synopsis: On Nov. 4, 2019, the Maple Grove City Council considered two master plans for two separate areas within the city — the Northwest-610 area and Gravel Mining Area South.
- Published: November 14
- Pageviews: 6,331
- Read at: bit.ly/2SWvI4x
5 & 13. “Wahlburgers headed to Maple Grove” & “Minnesota’s 2nd Wahlburgers to open in Maple Grove”
- Synopsis: Maple Grove City Council unanimously approved final plans for a new, 6,128-square-foot Wahlburgers restaurant at the northeast corner of Hemlock Lane and Elm Creek Boulevard, in the Village at Arbor Lakes. Announcements about the new restaurant received over 7,000 clicks last year on pressnews.com. Wahlburgers is a restaurant chain started by brothers actor Mark Wahlberg, actor/singer Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg. The Maple Grove restaurant, which is being opened by franchisee Hy-Vee, will feature burgers, sandwiches, fries, onion rings and tater tots. The restaurant is expected to open as early as this month.
- Announcement article published: March 21
- Pageviews: 4,470
- Read at: bit.ly/35gWua8z
- Follow-up article published: September 19
- Pageviews: 2,220
- Read at: bit.ly/2MSd4qx
6. “Hats off to you Rebels class of 2019”
- Synopsis: This was a photo gallery published both in-paper and online after Champlin Park High School conducted its 2019 commencement ceremony June 2 at the Mariucci Arena at the University of Minnesota. Thousands of families, friends, teachers and community members filled the arena in support of the nearly 700 graduates.
- Published: June 6
- Pageviews: 4,238
- Read at: bit.ly/37C6nku
7. “Champlin moves forward with Mississippi Crossings redevelopment”
- Synopsis: Champlin City council unanimously approved preliminary plans for Greco to develop a 4-story, 214-unit market rate apartment complex within 4.2 acres of the master plan site in December 2019. The apartment complex is part of a master plan to redevelop the Mississippi Crossings riverfront area in Champlin. Besides housing development, the plan also includes a mixed restaurant/event center/hotel and public improvements including a pavilion and riverfront amphitheater.
- Published: December 19
- Pageviews: 3,475
- Read at: bit.ly/2tnuTqx
8. “New women’s workout facility to open in Maple Grove”
- Synopsis: Construction of a new Burn Boot Camp facility in Maple Grove at the former IHOP site off of Interstate 94 and Weaver Lake Road was underway. Tina Hegna, a franchise partner and owner with her husband Harlan opened the “lifestyle fitness facility that inspires, empowers, and transforms the lives of busy women and their families” last April.
- Published: March 21
- Pageviews: 3,142
- Read at: bit.ly/39GAJUP
9. “Osseo gas station robbed 2 times in 11-hour time period”
- Synopsis: Holiday Gas Station in Osseo, on Central Avenue, was robbed on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 of last year. Although there was no current threat to the public, police were seeking more information from the public after the back-to-back incidents.
- Published: August 28
- Pageviews: 3,095
- Read at: bit.ly/2FjrUlC
10. “Maple Grove police captain to be offered Rogers police chief’s job”
- Synopsis: The Rogers City Council, at a special meeting Monday, June 17, 2019, voted unanimously to extend a conditional offer of employment for the position of Rogers chief of police to Daniel Wills, a captain with the Maple Grove Police Department since 2014.
- Published: June 18
- Pageviews: 2,800
- Read at: bit.ly/2ugBdAG
11. “Osseo garage/house fire displaces family”
- Synopsis: A house fire at 105 Third Street N.E. in Osseo Monday, April 29, 2019, displaced the family living there. According to Osseo Fire Chief Mike Phenow, “The fire was initially knocked down and contained to the garage and adjacent rooms of the first and second floor within 30 minutes. The fire was declared completely under control by 6:17 p.m.”
- Published: April 30
- Pageviews: 2,600
- Read at: bit.ly/36lqGCd
12. “Osseo High girls’ basketball to welcome home 2000 state championship team”
- Synopsis: A preview of reunion event where Osseo High will welcomed home the 2000 girls’ basketball state championship team Dec. 20, 2019. Members of the 2000 team were honored at halftime of the Osseo-Park Center game, followed by a net-cutting ceremony.
- Published: December 18
- Pageviews: 2,324
- Read at: bit.ly/36mGdBV
14 & 18. “1st Concert on the Lawn a success in Maple Grove” & “Maple Grove’s 1st ever Concert on Lawn set for Sept. 14”
- Synopsis: Maple Grove’s first Concert on the Lawn at Central Park was a success. The event took place Sept. 14, 2019. The line-up included the bands the Gear Daddies (country-rock) and New Power Generation (featuring the music of Prince) with special guest vocalist B.Slade. According to Aimee Peterson, “We had a great turn out with just over 2,000 in attendance.”
- Recap article published: September 26
- Pageviews: 2,195
- Read at: bit.ly/39C5Pwu
- Announcement article published: September 11
- Pageviews: 1,952
- Read at: bit.ly/2rRFlWR
15. “Survey says ... Champlin family to appear on ‘Family Feud’”
- Synopsis: Last February, Champlin-based Hagemann family put their survey question knowledge to the test on “Family Feud.” In a follow-up article published on March 7, Joyce Hagemann told The Press her family didn’t win their first and third night back on the show, but they won $20,000 the second night and $20,000 and a car worth $25,000 their fourth and final night. When they won there was nothing but excitement in the air, “We were just beside ourselves, and my daughters were like practically crying. It was real fun,” Hagemann said.
- Published: February 19
- Pageviews: 2,092
- Read at: bit.ly/39BYEod
16. “Maple Grove considers reducing speed limit along Territorial Road”
- Synopsis: The Maple Grove City Council spent some time considering a speed limit reduction along a portion of Territorial Road, between Fernbrook Lane and Rush Creek Parkway, at its Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 meeting. After a traffic study was completed, the city council decided to keep the 35 mph speed limit on Territorial Road instead of reducing it by 10 mph.
- Published: September 19
- Pageviews: 2,079
- Read at: bit.ly/2sNvJgn
17. “A blast from the past: Osseo High to honor 1989 state girls’ basketball championship team Feb. 15”
- Synopsis: A preview of an anniversary event, where the 1989 Osseo girls’ basketball team was recognized as the team that won the school’s first state basketball championship and established Osseo as an elite program. On Feb. 15, 2019, Osseo High celebrated the 30-year anniversary of that state championship and honored the team at halftime game between Osseo and Totino Grace.
- Published: February 13
- Pageviews: 1,959
- Read at: bit.ly/2ZQp8O5
19. “Friends, volunteers ‘ramp it up’ for Osseo veteran”
- Synopsis: Volunteers and friends of long-time Osseo resident Richard “Dick” Weber, 89, provided some generous help to make his life just a little bit easier. At the end of last summer, wheelchair access was built at Weber’s home. Weber has been a resident of Osseo since 1954.
- Published: September 19
- Pageviews: 1,883
- Read at: bit.ly/39FWOCW
20. “Dayton man dies in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 610”
- Synopsis: A 19-year-old man from Dayton died the morning of Jan. 17, 2019, after a fatal car accident on Highway 610 near Hemlock Lane. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, about 3:30 a.m. a Ford Taurus driven by Cristian Schmidt was traveling westbound Hwy. 610 when the vehicle struck the bridge abutment on the east side of the bridge at Hemlock Lane.
- Published: January 17
- Pageviews: 1,841
- Read at: bit.ly/2ZQ9TVm
