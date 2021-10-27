Rockford High School students Lauren Rhode, Joseph Harkess and Claire Shaikoski have been selected to participate in the 33th Annual Honor Band Festival at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The festival takes place Monday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. in the Christ Chapel and is free and open to the public. The festival will include 130 high school musicians from 40 different high schools across Minnesota. Students were selected for this honor out of hundreds of applicants.
Students will work with faculty in master classes, experience performances from several ensembles at Gustavus, as well as rehearse and perform a concert with other outstanding high school musicians.
