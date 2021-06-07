Three Rivers volunteer tops 10,000 hours of service

Three Rivers Park District has announced that long-time volunteer Gene Lau, of Maple Grove, has contributed a total of 10,000 hours of service and will receive the first 10,000-hour service award given by the Park District.
Lau began volunteering for the Park District 33 years ago. A past recipient of Three Rivers’ “Distinguished Volunteer Service Award,” Lau serves as a Cultural Heritage Interpreter, Outdoor Education and Recreation Program Assistant, Natural Resources Monitor, and assists district-wide with various projects and events.
He is a regular volunteer at The Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park, the Bottineau House, Eastman Nature Center, Lowry Nature Center, Mississippi Gateway Regional Park, Baker Outdoor Learning Center, Gale Woods Farm, Eagle Lake Golf Course and for the Outdoor Recreation School.
So why has Lau dedicated 33 years and 10,000 hours of his free time to Three Rivers? “It’s simple,” Lau said. “I just really enjoy nature and learning, and I love those moments in a program when someone says ‘Gee, I didn’t know that!’ There’s something about getting to show people something new.”
“Gene is an extraordinary volunteer,” said Volunteer and Donor Relations Supervisor Karl Huemiller. “Whether Gene is re-enacting history, monitoring wildlife, or boiling sap to make maple syrup, Gene goes out of his way to make sure park guests have a great experience. We’re very lucky to have him as a volunteer.”
Volunteers like Lau benefit Three Rivers in many ways, including assisting with nature and recreation-based programming, patrolling slopes and trails, surveying wildlife, assisting with special events and races, habitat restoration, collecting prairie seeds and more.
For more information about volunteer opportunities with the Park District, visit ThreeRiversParks.org/volunteer or contact the volunteer office at 763-559-6706.
