Nothing says summer like playing all day in the warm sunshine, cooling off in a lake and sleeping under the stars. Summer is one of the Three River Park District’s busiest seasons in the parks and as it adjust the operations to meet the current health guidelines, the district is committed to providing as many outdoor recreation and education opportunities as possible.
Most of the summer amenities are currently open or will be opening soon. Everyone is reminded to practice social distancing, use good hygiene and refrain from visiting if not feeling well. Here is an overview of some of what is available at Three Rivers this summer.
Swim Ponds Open June 26
The swim ponds at Elm Creek Park Reserve and Lake Minnetonka Regional Park will open Friday, June 26. Guarded hours may vary throughout the summer.
Season wristbands are available for purchase online at ThreeRiversParks.org. Walk-up day passes will also be available for purchase. Capacity limits may be put in place on busy days.
Lakeside beaches are also open. These beaches are unguarded and swimming is available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. No passes or fees are required.
Play Areas Open June 19
Three Rivers Parks play areas will open Friday, June 19.
Baker play area is closed for 2020 due to construction. Habitats play area at Lowry Nature Center will be closed to accommodate summer camps and programs.
Please note, with the exception of a good summer rain, the play areas are not cleaned or sanitized.
Watercraft Rentals Are Now Available
New this summer, watercraft rental reservations must be made online at ThreeRiversParks.org.
Kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, rowboats and paddleboats will be available, but not all types are available at every park. Visit: threeriversparks.org/page/watercraft-rentals#hours for hours and availability.
Additional cleaning processes will be in place for boats and life jackets.
Campgrounds Are Now Open
Single-household camping is available at Baker and Carver Park Reserves, as well as at Cleary Lake Regional Park. Reserve a campsite or cabin online at ThreeRiversParks.org.
Group campsites are available throughout the Park District for groups up to 25 people. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.
Modifications have been made to campground operations based on the Governor’s current guidelines for camping.
Picnic Areas and Small Pavilion Rentals
Reservable picnic areas and small pavilions are available for new reservations starting July 1.
Following the guidelines for social gatherings, the maximum gathering size for outdoor picnic areas is 25 people and 10 people for small indoor pavilions.
General picnic areas are available for first-come, first-served use during regular park hours. Please note these picnic areas are not cleaned or sanitized between each use.
Receptions, Weddings and Memorial Services
New reservations for receptions, weddings and memorial services will be available beginning Saturday, June 20.
Event size and operations will vary by location. Email RentalSpaces@ThreeRiversParks.org or call 763-559-6700 for more details.
Nature Centers and Visitor Centers
Visitor centers at Cleary Lake and French Regional Parks and Hyland Lake Park Reserve will re-open June 19, providing basic guest services and additional restrooms.
Nature centers and program centers remain closed to the general public to accommodate summer camp and programming needs.
Summer Programs & Golf Lessons Available
Three River Parks is providing a variety of new summer program offerings and experiences for guests of all ages and abilities.
June offerings are currently open and are available for registration online at ThreeRiversParks.org. July and August offerings will be available soon.
As much as possible, the park district has adjusted its summer camp and golf lesson offerings to meet current guidelines. It is communicating specific camp and lesson details to participants via email throughout the summer.
Interested in improving a golf game? Private lessons are available for golfers of all ages, abilities and skill levels.
