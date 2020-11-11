Three Rivers Parks looking for feedback on Diamond Lake Regional Trail

Three Rivers Park District is beginning the master planning process for future development of a new north-south regional trail through the western portion of Hennepin County. Identified as the Diamond Lake Regional Trail, it will travel 20 miles through Dayton, Rogers, Corcoran, Medina, Long Lake, Orono and Wayzata.
The vision for the trail is a 10-foot-wide paved, multi-use trail that will connect natural areas, other regional trails in the Three Rivers system, and local parks and trails. Trail uses include biking, hiking, dog walking, running, and in-line skating.
The public’s opinion is important to the park district. Three Rivers Parks has created potential trail route options and wants residents to leave comments about the Diamond Lake Regional Trail Master Plan by Nov. 30.
The map shows multiple potential trail route options for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail. Each segment may have its unique pros and cons. Ultimately, one preferred route will be determined from this collection of trail segments in the map, based on public and stakeholder input. Comments on these segments will help guide our decision on the final preferred route recommendation.
This master plan project will result in a preferred alignment for the future regional trail. Once approved by the Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners and the Metropolitan Council, this master plan will guide the future development of the trail as funding, right-of-way acquisition and local development allows. Trail construction is typically done in multiple phases as funding and development opportunities arise. Final completion may take many years or even decades.
Email questions about the master plan process to DLRT@threeriversparks.org. For more information about the project, check out the Three Rivers Parks website at letstalkthreerivers.org and look for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail Master Plan.
