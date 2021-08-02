Three Rivers Parks honors distinguished volunteers

Volunteers are vital to the efforts of Three Rivers Park District. Last year, Three Rivers had more than 600 ongoing volunteers who donated over 22,000 hours to programs and services within the park system.
In recognition of these outstanding contributions, the Park District recognizes a select group of volunteers each year through the Distinguished Volunteer Service Award program.
Volunteers benefit Three Rivers in many ways, including assisting with nature and recreation-based programming, patrolling slopes and trails, surveying wildlife, assisting with special events and races, habitat restoration, collecting prairie seeds and more.
“The Distinguished Volunteer Service Award program is a way to acknowledge outstanding representatives of our dedicated park volunteers,” said Rebecca Conser, volunteer coordinator for Three Rivers Park District. “Without our volunteers, we simply would not be able to deliver the number of high-quality programs and services to the public that we do.”
This year’s six Distinguished Volunteer Service Award recipients have contributed a combined total of 4,372 hours of volunteer service to the Park District.
• Kate Casserly is a park patroller. She is also an alpine ski patroller at Elm Creek Winter Recreation Area. She is a program assistant, Outdoor Recreation School.
Casserly has been volunteering for Three Rivers for 15 years. In that time, she has volunteered a total of 1,223 hours. As a ski and park patroller, Casserly ensures the safety of park guests on the slopes and the trails and renders first aid when necessary. Casserly also provides essential training to other park volunteers.
So why does someone spend so much time volunteering? “It’s an opportunity to exercise outdoors and serve my community,” Casserly said. “I enjoy the multiple benefits of playing outdoors, encouraging others to do it safely and still calling it ‘service.’”
Bruce Moulton is a program assistant at Richardson Nature Center, Baker Outdoor Learning Center, Outdoor Recreation School, and at The Landing. Moulton has been volunteering for Three Rivers for nearly 14 years. In that time, he has volunteered a total of 664 hours. As a program assistant, Moulton leads and assists with a variety of activities during programs and events including greeting guests, answering questions, facilitating games, assisting with crafts, interpreting artifacts and even dressing up in character.
As a park ambassador at Richardson Nature Centert, Moulton walks the trails, greets park guests, offers directions, and answers questions. Finally, as a project assistant for prairie seed collections, he identifies and collects native wildflower and grass seeds for future plantings.
So why does someone spend so much time volunteering? “To meet such delightful people and to learn about all the things that nature provides,” Moulton said. “It has been an honor to serve Three Rivers.”
The other 2021 recipients are:
• Campbell Botts, Youth Volunteer; Program Assistant at Silverwood Park.
• John Meier, Alpine Ski Patroller – Hyland Hills Ski Area; Park Patroller – Hyland Lake Park Reserve; Park Ambassador and Program Assistant – Richardson Nature Center; Natural Resources Surveyor.
• Jake Schramm, Youth Volunteer, Program Assistant at Lowry Nature Center.
• Michael Sweet, Natural Resources Surveyor; Natural Resources Monitor; Project Assistant – Invasive Species.
For more information about volunteer opportunities with the Park District, visit ThreeRiversParks.org/volunteer or contact the Volunteer Office at 763-559-6706.
