Volunteers are vital to the efforts of Three Rivers Park District. Last year, Three Rivers had more than 2,520 ongoing volunteers who donated over 43,919 hours to programs and services within the park system. In recognition of these outstanding contributions, the Park District recognizes a select group of volunteers each year through the Distinguished Volunteer Service Award program.
Volunteers benefit Three Rivers in many ways, including assisting with nature and recreation-based programming, patrolling slopes and trails, surveying wildlife, assisting with special events and races, habitat restoration, collecting prairie seeds and more.
“The Distinguished Volunteer Service Award program is a way to acknowledge outstanding representatives of our dedicated park volunteers,” said Katherine Brom, volunteer coordinator for Three Rivers Park District. “Without our volunteers, we simply would not be able to deliver the number of high-quality programs and services to the public that we do.”
This year’s six Distinguished Volunteer Service Award recipients have contributed a combined total of 8,803 hours of volunteer service to the Park District; 2,020 of those hours occurred in 2019.
The 2020 recipients are:
• Wendy Andersen, Richardson Nature Center and Natural Resources; Sara Anderson, Gale Woods Farm; Cheryl Batson, Natural Resources and Eastman Nature Center; Sea Blake, Silverwood; Barb Gaasedelen, Hyland Hills Ski and Snowboard Area; and Anthony van de Ligt, Eastman Nature Center.
CHERYL BATSON
Cheryl Batson, of Brooklyn Center, received an award for her service as a Natural Resources Surveyor and Project Assistant for Three Rivers’ Natural Resources Department and Eastman Nature Center.
Batson has been volunteering for Three Rivers for almost seven years. In that time, she has volunteered a total of 4,083 hours, with 1,102 hours last year. As a Natural Resources Surveyor, Batson surveys for frogs and toads, dragonflies, and sets trail cameras to capture images of wildlife who call the parks home. She also monitors woodlots for invasive species. As a Project Assistant, Batson helps organize and lead volunteers in removing invasive species as part of the Park District’s “Adopt a Woodlot” Program. Batson also helps collect and clean the seeds of native prairie, woodland and grassland plant species as part of the Prairie Seed Collection program.
Batson said she volunteers because, “I have had a lifelong love of outdoor sports and the environment.” Batson was an avid outdoor adventurer before being the victim of a physical attack. The injuries she suffered prevented her from enjoying her outdoor activities at the level of intensity she was accustomed to.
Looking for a way to stay active and connected to the outdoors, Batson turned to volunteering. “If anyone had told me six years ago that an urban forest setting could do so much to heal a person, I would have had my doubts,” Batson says. “I am convinced that my outdoor volunteer activities were integral and indeed, primary, to my spiritual and emotional recovery.”
“Cheryl is a tireless volunteer. She put in over 1,000 volunteer hours last year and the amount of ground she covers is amazing,” said Invasive Species Coordinator Missy Anderson. “Whether it’s clearing buckthorn, monitoring and identifying species, working on our camera trapping program, or collecting prairie seeds, Cheryl never stops. Her passion is infectious.”
ANTHONY VAN DE LIGT
Anthony van de Ligt, of Brooklyn Park, received an award for his service as a Program Assistant and Project Assistant at Eastman Nature Center.
Van de Ligt has been volunteering for Three Rivers for almost five years. In that time, he has volunteered a total of 279 hours, with 73 hours last year. As a Program and Project Assistant, van de Ligt volunteers to work with kids during summer camps and public programs where he helps with crafts, hikes, games, snacks, set up and tear down and he even dresses up as costumed characters for events.
Van de Ligt is also a member of Eastman’s Naturalist Youth Leadership Program. As a Project Assistant, van de Light makes survival bracelets that are for sale at the nature center.
He said his love of Eastman Nature Center was a major reason he began volunteering. “For as long as I can remember I loved coming to the nature center, so I jumped on the opportunity to become a Naturalist Youth Leader,” van de Ligt said. “What motivates me to volunteer at Three Rivers Park District is that I get to have so much fun doing it. From all the summer camps, holiday events, and the crazy adventures I find myself on, volunteering with the Three Rivers Park District is a blast.”
“Anthony always has a positive attitude and is always enthusiastic when he is volunteering,” says Eastman Nature Center Supervisor Kim Nowicki. “Anthony does an excellent job of engaging kids during summer camps and programs, getting them involved in activities and being a positive role model.”
