Governor Walz issued an executive order for all Minnesotans to Stay at Home from March 27 at 11:59 p.m. to April 10 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Three Rivers Parks District is committed to doing its part to help protect the health and safety of the community it serves and its employees.
As part of this order, Minnesotans are still able to be outside to get exercise and fresh air. “Our parks and trails will remain open as places to recreate and recharge, as long as the social and physical distancing requirements of maintaining six feet between others are followed,” Three Rivers Parks said in a press release.
All buildings, including restrooms and drinking fountains, will be closed until further notice. Seasonal facilities, including play areas, campgrounds, group camps, golf courses and disc golf are also closed. The Park District will continue to monitor the situation and assess what is feasible to open and when. As happens this time of year, some trails may also need to periodically close due to weather-related impacts. The latest information on what is open and what is closed can be found on its website.
Consistent with the Governor’s orders to extend the distance learning time-frame, all programs, events and reservations will be canceled through Monday, May 4. Guests impacted by these cancellations will be contacted via email or phone with additional information on refunds and rescheduling.
Three Rivers asks all visitors, especially during the Stay at Home order, to be respectful of others in the park and of the natural resources we are working to protect. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all, it asks the public to:
• Practice social and physical distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet between yourself and others.
• Come prepared to not have access to restrooms, drinking water or trash disposal.
• Refrain from gathering or congregating in parking lots, entrances or other areas of the parks.
• Leave no trace — Please carry trash out of the park with you for disposal at home. This includes picking up after your dog.
• Keep dogs on a 6-foot leash (except in designated off-leash areas).
• Follow the CDC’s recommended guidelines for personal hygiene and etiquette prior to and during your visit.
• Avoid visiting if you are not feeling well or are exhibiting symptoms consistent with a respiratory illness.
Some of the facilities, including dog off-leash areas, require a recreation pass to access. Passes are currently available to purchase online only.
For the most up-to-date information on the Park District’s response to the developing situation around COVID-19, visit its website.
