Thomas announces candidacy for Corcoran council

Manoj Mathew Thomas is an active contributor in the city and loves to serve. He lives by the quote “to whom much is given, much will be required.” He is an extrovert who loves to engage with his neighbors and has a positive spirit with a can-do attitude.
A resident of the west metro for over 16 years, he moved into Corcoran in 2018 where he has been active with the city ever since. He volunteers his time as a reserve police officer and supported the Corcoran police department during the civil unrest in June of 2020. Thomas grew up on a farm and his parents still enjoy the quiet countryside. He is a strong advocate of preserving the rural character and agricultural roots of Corcoran. He believes that development will happen in Corcoran, but it should be up to residents to decide how it develops. He will ensure that input from the city and the residents will shape the city and not special interests.
He was appointed to the Corcoran Charter Commission earlier this year. His goal is to work with the city and its residents as the city develops a strategic vision. He believes it is important to contribute to the community and also volunteers with the Corcoran Lions, NW Jaycees, and is an active member and volunteer at St Anne’s Catholic Church.
Thomas is fiscally conservative and will work hard to reduce taxes, fees, and also promote the business community in Corcoran. “The best thing the council can do at times is stay out of the way and support our businesses,” said Manoj at the Corcoran Business Community meeting on Oct. 14. He will work hard to simplify ordinances and to reduce government overreach.
He was recommended by the GOP SD33 executive leadership and was also recommended by both Danny Nadeau (candidate for County Commissioner) and Kendall Qualls (Congressional candidate) for his policies and priorities. He promises to work with the state, county, and neighboring cities to help Corcoran navigate our priorities. He has also received several recommendations and endorsements from community leaders and residents.
If elected, Thomas’ priorities will continue to be fiscal responsibility, transparency in government, valuing local businesses, supporting public safety and first responders and mindful growth and development within Corcoran.
For more information visit votemanojthomas.com
