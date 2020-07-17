Professor Emeritus William Rudelius will present a comprehensive analysis of changes in athletics and in undergraduate education at an online virtual forum, Tuesday, July 21, starting at 6:45 p.m. People are invited to join this Think Again MN forum, “How to Get Student Athletes Back into the Classroom, Protect Their Health, Enrich Their Lives, and Reduce Tuition for All Students,” by signing up on Eventbrite at: eventbrite.com/e/get-student-athletes-into-the-classroom-enrich-lives-and-reduce-tuition-tickets-111358933568
A zoom link will be sent to those who sign up.
Rudelius directed an economic analysis section of a contract research center and taught marketing at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and the University of St. Thomas for four decades. He has co-authored 22 editions of textbooks, including Marketing, currently in its 14th edition. He taught extensively in nine European countries, including France, Bulgaria, Poland and Russia. His report will cover not only the big changes in time and funds devoted to athletics and undergraduate education, but also suggest how the Ivey League Schools have worked to shorten the time spent on athletics and to give athletes a strong undergraduate education.
Sizi Goya, a math teacher, Continuing Education Chairman, and a Soccer Coach at Brooklyn Center High School will interview Professor Rudelius and comment on athletics and education at the K-12 level.
The forum is sponsored by Think Again MN and by the League of Women Voters Chapter that serves Brooklyn Park, Osseo, Maple Grove, and Brooklyn Center. Contact Carol Woehrer, 763-607-4287 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.