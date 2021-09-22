SOAR Regional Arts kicked off their 10 anniversary performance, “The Sound of Music,” on Sept 17. Maria (right) is played by Ellen Beaudry and the Von Trapp children (left) are played by Sydney Summers (Liesl), Eli Beaudry (Friedrich), Ann Weigle (Brigitta), Alexa Sauer (Louisa), Sol Beaudry (Friedrich), Gianna Sauer (Marta) and Chloe Sorenson (Gretl). (Photos courtesy of SOAR Regional Arts)
SOAR Regional Arts kicked off their 10 anniversary performance, “The Sound of Music,” on Sept 17. Maria (right) is played by Ellen Beaudry and the Von Trapp children (left) are played by Sydney Summers (Liesl), Eli Beaudry (Friedrich), Ann Weigle (Brigitta), Alexa Sauer (Louisa), Sol Beaudry (Friedrich), Gianna Sauer (Marta) and Chloe Sorenson (Gretl). (Photos courtesy of SOAR Regional Arts)
Ryan Nielson who plays Max was blindfolded as he played with the kids on stage.
Audiences can catch Mother Abbess (Claire Olson) and Maria (Ellen Beaudry) singing until Sept. 26.
Elsa (right) played by Jennifer Rathsack, Max (middle) played by Rick Wyman and the Captain (left) played by Ryan Nielson sang their way through the play opening night.
Liesl (Sydney Summers) and Rolf (Michael Carey) sang the classic song “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.”
Ellen Baudry took on the lead roll of Maria in Soars production of “The Sound of Music.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.