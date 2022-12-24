When our son, Bob was between 4 and 5, the only thing he wanted was a Putt Putt Railroad. This was a little wooden train set that went round and round on its wooden track. We were fortunate enough to be able to find one such train and it was safely hidden away until time to put it together on Christmas Eve.
As always, Christmas Eve was a combination of fun and stress, but we finally got the kiddos settled in their beds, and we began bringing out their presents. Everything was going well, and we were feeling quite smug until it was time to try out the little train.
The hour was late, and we were so ready for bed, but Earl thought he had best try the little train to make sure it worked. Alas, it didn’t work! No one is better at fixing than Earl, but he tried everything he could think of and the darn thing just wouldn’t go.
What would we tell Bobby in the morning when the train didn’t work? What if we couldn’t get a replacement of this popular toy? What would he think about Santa? Finally, we literally collapsed into bed and hoped we’d magically come up with something.
We had hardly slept when we heard a noise coming from the living room, wearily going to see what was going on at an hour far too early to begin Christmas, there under the tree was Bobby watching his Putt Putt railroad go round and round.
Seems the only thing Earl hadn’t tried was winding the smoke stack like Bob saw on TV. We looked at each other and sighed the biggest sigh of relief. I guess this is what you call the magic of Christmas.
Lois Caswell is a member of the Maple Grove Writing Group
