The Costume Shop cooperative is now open. Over the past 40 years, Cross Community Players (CCP) has produced 80 plays and musicals. Accenting those shows have been the costume creations of many talented and creative designers and sewing volunteers.
One of those creators is Lori Schwartz of Maple Grove. With great care and passion, she has preserved, used and loaned out those costumes for multiple productions across the state. Once housed in Rogers, the collection outgrew its generously donated storage space. Schwartz realized that many other local performance organizations had similar situations, yet they all held a plethora of unique items in their collections.
A new home and vision were founded for these collections at 316 Fifth Ave. SE in Osseo…an apropos setting located between the Escalate Dance Studios and Yellow Tree Theatre. The public is invited to an open house Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to tour the costume shop.
According to Schwartz, “A lot of things fell into place at just the right time. Space became available, volunteers stepped forward to help and Cross Community Players agreed to take the lead in the effort to create a costume cooperative.”
She added, “Increased costs of clothing, fabric, supplies and variable funding to the arts has made reuse and recycling essential to meet show budgets. Costumes embellish the visual element to our story telling.”
The idea behind the cooperative is to share the space and cost of storage of multiple collections from multiple owners and then allowing all co-op members access to use all of the costumes in the shop at no additional cost.
CCP board chair Christopher Zanetti said, “We’re raising the bar on our offerings to the performing arts community. We hope to serve schools, non-profits, churches, performing groups and private enterprises. There is great potential and strength working together even though theater groups often compete for patrons. It’s all about producing the best live theater experience possible for our communities.”
Currently, The Costume Shop has merged costume and prop collections from private theater groups and designers, high schools, middle/junior high schools, and community theaters and has three co-op member organizations. The Costume Shop is open by appointment only at 763-257-5903. Donations of costumes, uniforms, hats, suits, dancewear and vintage clothing are gladly accepted.
