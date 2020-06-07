The best lemonade in Dayton

Last week, the Dayton Police Department checked ouy a lemonade stand that was “selling the best lemonade in the area.” On this warm humid day Officer Anderley and Chief Enga decided to do some taste testing to see if this was true. They arrived in the area and noticed a group of kids on the corner with a lemonade stand. “When we pulled up I noticed a wonderful sign that stated Lemonade Stand ‘Raising money for First Responders,’” Chief Enga said. “Officer Anderley and I agree that after a couple cups of lemonade that they did have the best lemonade in the area.” The Dayton Police would like to say thank you for the wonderful support from these young kids for supporting First Responders. (Photo courtesy of Dayton Police Department)
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Princeton woman, man charged in child pornography ring
- Eagan to keep a curfew tonight and tomorrow
- By far, Burnsville has county’s most COVID-19 cases
- UPDATED: Peaceful protesters gather June 1 in Anoka
- Hundreds march in Forest Lake
- Heavy police presence but quiet after curfew in Anoka County
- New details emerge as two charged in connection with fatal stabbing in Sunrise Township
- Bloomington curfew extended
- Blaine imposes curfew through morning of June 3
- Dakota County extends curfew to Sunday night
Images
Videos
Commented
- Christopher "Chris" Paul Lind (3)
- Robert William Andringa (3)
- Letter: Fair election without vote by mail? (2)
- Deloris M. Bargfeld (2)
- Active COVID-19 cases in state plummet 20% since May 1 (2)
- So, money does grow on trees (2)
- Michael George Rowekamp (2)
- Sherri J. Champagne (Cowle) (2)
- Richard "Rick or Remo" Thomas Williams (2)
- John Francis Weber (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.