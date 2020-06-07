The best lemonade in Dayton

Last week, the Dayton Police Department checked ouy a lemonade stand that was “selling the best lemonade in the area.” On this warm humid day Officer Anderley and Chief Enga decided to do some taste testing to see if this was true. They arrived in the area and noticed a group of kids on the corner with a lemonade stand. “When we pulled up I noticed a wonderful sign that stated Lemonade Stand ‘Raising money for First Responders,’” Chief Enga said. “Officer Anderley and I agree that after a couple cups of lemonade that they did have the best lemonade in the area.” The Dayton Police would like to say thank you for the wonderful support from these young kids for supporting First Responders. (Photo courtesy of Dayton Police Department)

