To the Editor:

For all the Osseo fire and police departments, Praise to all for remembering the Osseo children on Easter.

How generous and thoughtful to purchase the candy and containers and plan a method to visit children at their homes. The time to plan the logistics of such a delivery means much thought went into this gift. Planning such a day with the Easter Bunny must have been a nice change and fun from the normal routines.

How thoughtful to remember how children look forward to the Easter Bunny and act on that memory and make memories for the children.

We thank you.

Richard and Lee Love

Maple Grove

