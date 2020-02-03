8th-grader wins STMA Middle School East GeoBee

Ten students from St. Michael-Albertville Middle School East participated in the school competition of the National Geographic Geography Bee. Front row, left to right, are Ethan Jordheim, Michael Dewey, Evan Blanchette and third place Samantha Kieley. Back row: Jack Robinson, Lucas Benker, winner Jake Green, second place Jaxen Saville, Noah Bilicki and Jack Cin.

Ten students from St. Michael-Albertville Middle School East participated in the school competition of the National Geographic Geography Bee Friday, Jan. 10. Jake Green won first place, Jaxen Saville won second place and Samantha Kieley, all eighth grade students, finished in third place.

The school competition is the first round in the annual National Geographic GeoBee, a geography competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. Questions cover not only geography, but also ancient and world civilizations, cultures, and physical features.

The National Geographic Society developed the GeoBee in 1989 in response to concern about the lack of geographic knowledge among young people in the United States.  Over more than three decades, more than 120 million students have learned about the world through participation in the GeoBee.

School champions, including Jake Green, will take an online qualifying test, up to 100 of the top test scores in each state then become eligible to compete in their state GeoBee. The winners of the State GeoBees receive an all-expenses-paid trip to participate in the GeoBee national championship in Spring 2020. Students will be competing for cash prizes, scholarships, and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galapagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour II. Learn more at natgeobee.org.

In addition to the GeoBee, National Geographic also offers classroom resources, student experiences, and professional development opportunities for educators.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments