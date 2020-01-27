7th-grader tops St. Michael Catholic School Spelling Bee

Samantha Meszaros, a seventh grade student at St. Michael Catholic School, won the School Spelling Bee Jan. 14 with the word, “masonry.”
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest, longest-running, and most successful educational program. Its purpose is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabulary, learn concepts, and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives. Students in grades five through eight participated in classroom written rounds earlier in January, and the top twenty-four students from those rounds participated in the School Spelling Bee. Our school champion, Samantha Meszaros, will advance to the Regional Spelling Bee Feb. 5 at Resource Training & Solutions in Sartell, Minnesota. Four regional winners will advance to the Minnesota Multi-Regional State Spelling Bee Feb. 18, coordinated by Lake Country Service Cooperative. The state winner advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee the week of May 24 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.
The Multi-Region State Spelling Bee is open to public, private, and parochial school students in grades five through eight and is coordinated by the Minnesota Service Cooperatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.