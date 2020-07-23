The Osseo and Champlin farmers markets both opened for the season last week. Both opening days were delayed a week due to a miscommunication with vendors and the weather. Shoppers were able to purchase fresh, locally-grown produce and other items. The Osseo Farmers Market is open every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 22 at Central Avenue and Fifth Street N.E. The Champlin Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 14 in the parking lot of the Champlin Ice Forum. 12165 Ensign Ave.

