The Osseo and Champlin farmers markets both opened for the season last week. Both opening days were delayed a week due to a miscommunication with vendors and the weather. Shoppers were able to purchase fresh, locally-grown produce and other items. The Osseo Farmers Market is open every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 22 at Central Avenue and Fifth Street N.E. The Champlin Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 14 in the parking lot of the Champlin Ice Forum. 12165 Ensign Ave.
Breaking News
featured
Tasty treats
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Woman killed in single-vehicle accident in Princeton
- Andover woman fatally struck by Blaine driver in Princeton
- Princeton motor vehicle fatality information updated
- New Starbucks, strip mall are coming to Blaine
- Another COVID fatality: Little Falls Area Chamber announces cancellation of this year's Arts and Crafts Fair
- My Jungle Gym to open in downtown Isanti
- Eagan City Council approves affordable housing complex
- Stillwater named best small town food scene by USA Today
- Woman rescued from water in St. Louis Park
- Ask and ye shall receive doughnuts
Images
Videos
Commented
- Walz is Minnesota’s embarrassment (2)
- This is Minnesota (2)
- Byron Smith: The other side of the police debate (2)
- Local politicians should reveal party (2)
- Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)
- In response to chair of MC Democrats (1)
- Telling the whole story (1)
- The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
- Jodi Elizabeth Larson (1)
- Remember the sacrifices that gave you liberty (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.