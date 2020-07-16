Seniors who live at Applewood Pointe Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove recently hosted an art exhibit featuring work of numerous talented artists who reside in the senior housing co-op. The public was not invited because all the residents are over age 60 and at risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus.

A wide variety of artistic media filled the Game Room, which can be compared in size with a medium size restaurant. A number of quilters displayed their work, as did painters, photographers, scrapbook artists, wood carvers, knitters and crocheters. Some of these artists donate their work to charities on a regular basis.

Robert Munson and Roger Kieley displayed the most unusual items.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments