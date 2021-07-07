Want to run with the pack? The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx are hosting their summer Basketball Academy camps and clinics over the next few months, with the first of nine clinics throughout the metro area running July 12-15 at Maple Grove Middle School. Open to all youth ages 7-14, the focus of the clinic will be on teamwork and leadership, along with sets of drills to sharpen the fundamentals of the game.

Along with coaches and clinicians, youth who attend will get to meet personalities in the organization such as current Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Timberwolves alumni, and Hall of Famer Christian Laettner, Timberwolves Assistant Coach and Director of Player Development Kevin Hanson, and mascot Crunch.

For the two organizations, giving back to the community has always been a focal point and they are excited to get back to hosting camps. “It’s great to be back in the gym again,” Timberwolves and Lynx vice president of basketball development John Thomas said. “It is critical for us to invest in Minnesota and drive deeper connections with the community.”

Registration costs $250 and closes July 9. People can register at timberwolvesbasketballacademy.com.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments