Sweethearts, visit the giant heart in Osseo
Alicia Miller

The giant red heart is back in Osseo’s band shell at Boerboom Memorial Park. With Valentine’s Day this weekend (Feb. 14), taking a Sunday stroll to the park with your sweetheart could be part of your plans. Feel free to take a picture with your sweetheart. Then send the photos and names of those pictured to alicia.miller@apgecm.com by Monday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. Your picture may be featured in the next edition of the paper. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

