On Dec. 17 at approximately 11 p.m., a Corcoran Police officer located a suspicious pick-up truck driving away from Rush Creek Reserve, a new construction development located on County Road 10 in the city of Corcoran.
The officer followed the truck and noted several traffic offenses. The officer attempted to stop the truck.
The truck accelerated and did not stop for the officer, who initiated a pursuit. The pursuit covered approximately 2.7 miles and lasted less than two minutes.
The truck drove into a field in the northwest corner of County Road 30 and Cain Road. The truck became stuck in the field. The two occupants of the truck fled on foot.
The truck was found to be stolen and was displaying plates that did not belong to the vehicle. Maple Grove Police, Rogers Police, Medina Police, Dayton Police, Champlin Police, Plymouth Police, Osseo Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist and to setup a perimeter.
Police K9s were used to track the suspects. The two suspects were located inside a vehicle parked in a garage of a nearby home.
The suspects were taken into custody without issue. The driver was identified as a 40-year-old male from Buffalo. The passenger of the truck was identified as a 28-year-old female from Coon Rapids. The suspects were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for an unrelated medical issue.
The case will be forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney Office for review of charges.
