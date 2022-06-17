Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Cedar Island Elementary School in Maple Grove the week of June 21 to 24. Regional program sponsors include Nordson Corporation Foundation.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades kindergarten to sixth to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment. In the unprecedented times we’re all experiencing, with “unfinished learning” and other challenges due to COVID-19, these lessons and opportunities for fun ways to learn are even more valuable.
This year’s Explore program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:
Robotic Aquatics — Children will dive into cutting-edge ocean research as they adopt their own aquatic animals, design and patent aquatic plants, and take their new friend home in a mini tank.
NIHF’s The Attic — Campers will combine science and art to build their own robotic artist, engage in design thinking, make spin art and learn how inventions can change the way people create.
Spacecation — Children will discover real space exploration technology when they create Spacepacks and Astro-Arm devices, mine an asteroid and observe erupting ice volcanoes.
Marble Arcade — Campers will experiment with the fun of physics, engineering and gaming as they design, build and test their own mega marble arcades.
The new Camp Invention program for 2022 has been developed with safety in mind. Programs will follow state and local guidelines to help provide a healthy, safe and fun environment.
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.
