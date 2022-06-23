Area residents can travel to Maple Grove this summer to take in a concert or movie. The Maple Grove Sounds of Summer concerts and movies will start June 27. All events take place at the Maple Grove Town Green Band Shell, 7991 Main St.
Musical events have been scheduled on Monday and Wednesday evenings and Thursday mornings. In addition movies will be shown Fridays at sunset and several special events will take place at Town Green this summer.
All events are free. Note that all events are subject to change. Visit maplegrovemn.gov, on Facebook or call 763-494-6500 for more information.
The following is the 2022 performance schedule at the Town Green:
Mondays at 7 p.m.
• June 27 — Thomas Larson Band (country)
• July 4 — Jazz on the Prairie Big Band (jazz)
• July 11 — Surf Cats (oldies)
• July 18 — Bavarian Musikmeisters (German folk)
• July 25 — West Metro Big Band (jazz)
• Aug. 1 — Socaholix (soul and calypso)
• Aug. 8 — Michael Handler Project (variety cover)
• Aug. 15 — The Riverside Swing Band (swing 30’s and 40’s)
• Aug. 22 — Hard Days Night (Beatles cover music)
• Aug. 29 — Rince Nua Irish Dancers (Irish dancing)
Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
• June 29 — Salsa del Soul (salsa and dance)
• July 6 — Everett Smithson (country and blues)
• July 13 — Mick Sterling (E. street shuffle/Detriot music)
• July 20 — Sawyer’s Dream (vocal harmony americana)
• July 27 — Black Dog Road (country and rock pop)
• Aug. 3 — Erica Hanson (women of country music)
• Aug. 10 — Waves Collide (80’s rock)
• Aug. 17 — Bluedog Blues Band (Native American and blues)
• Aug. 24 — Tuxedo Band (variety cover)
• Aug. 31 — Dirty Shorts Brass Band (New Orleans brass band)
