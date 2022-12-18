The St. Michael-Albertville Rotary Club is pleased to announce that St. Michael-Albertville High School juniors Justin Mehes, Alexander Her, and Connor Riesgraf were recognized as the Rotary Students of the month for December.

Justin, son of Alexandra, was an STMA Student of the Year. He also participated in the Math League State Tournament. Justin plays many instruments including oboe, guitar, and the national instrument of Ukraine, the bandura, which has 52 strings. He also takes college classes along with his high school classes. Justin would like to pursue computer science at the University of Minnesota.

