The St. Michael-Albertville Rotary Club is pleased to announce that St. Michael-Albertville High School juniors Justin Mehes, Alexander Her, and Connor Riesgraf were recognized as the Rotary Students of the month for December.
Justin, son of Alexandra, was an STMA Student of the Year. He also participated in the Math League State Tournament. Justin plays many instruments including oboe, guitar, and the national instrument of Ukraine, the bandura, which has 52 strings. He also takes college classes along with his high school classes. Justin would like to pursue computer science at the University of Minnesota.
Alexander, whose parents are Vamee Yang and Logan Her, is part of the National Honor Society and Student Council. He also participates in Business Professionals of America. Alexander would like to enlist in the Air Force and then possibly become a lawyer.
Connor, son of Sara and Jason Riesgraf, has won an academic letter as well as a letter in tennis. He was also captain of the boys’ tennis team. Connor runs on the boys’ cross country team and does weightlifting during the summer months. After high school, Connor would like to attend a four year university.
“Rotary is very proud to recognize Justin, Alexander, and Connor as students of the month,” said Sandy Greninger, STMA Rotary Club President. “They have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and represent the service above self ideals of Rotary. We wish them a successful future.”
The STMA Rotary Club honors students of the month during each month of the school year. The awards are given during the students’ junior year so they may include them on college applications and scholarship forms. Rotary Students of the Month are selected by STMA’s homeroom teachers. Rotary Students of the Month must demonstrate an interest in their community, have personal accomplishments or achievements, show respect to themselves and others, show a passion for Service Above Self, must be drug/alcohol free, and cannot have committed a crime.
