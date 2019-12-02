Students, Maple Grove Rotary Club focus on ethics

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove hosted an all-day Ethics Workshop on Nov. 1 for 47 top students from Osseo and Maple Grove senior high schools as well as from Heritage Christian Academy.

The college-level seminar had students simulating specific roles as board members for an international company seeking ethical solutions to real world problems of marketing, finance and political concerns.

The day also included presentations by community business and academic leaders including Charles Weinstein, president of Ethical Leaders in Action, LLC; Wendy Loberg, former principal of Maple Grove Senior High School and currently system leader from Osseo Area Schools; and Steven Plant, Certified Financial Planner and Investment Management Consultant with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Each speaker offered systematic methods to identify and analyze ethical issues in business.

Boston Scientific contributed the meeting space for the event. The major financial sponsor for the workshop was C.S. McCrossan.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are welcome. For more information call Tim Deets at 763-710-0351.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186

