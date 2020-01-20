A total of 180 high school students from across Minnesota will demonstrate their science and math skills Saturday, Jan. 25, during the Minnesota Academy of Science’s High School Science Bowl.
Students participating will be coming from the following high schools: Maple Grove Senior High, Academy of Holy Angels, Blake School, Burnsville Senior High, Carlton Secondary School, Century Senior High, Chanhassen High School, Chaska High School, Columbia Heights Senior High, Edina Senior High, Jackson County Central Senior High, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Secondary School, Minnetonka High School, Parnassus Preparatory School-Rhetoric, Springfield Secondary, Saint Paul Academy-Summit, St. Anthony Village Senior High, Virginia Secondary, Waconia Senior High, Wayzata High, and Woodbury Senior High.
As a regional competition of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the winning team will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the DOE’s National Science Bowl. Last year, Minnesota’s regional champions from Wayzata High School won the National Science Bowl.
Students compete head-to-head in five-person teams to solve technical problems and answer questions in all branches of science and math. The tournament runs in a fast-paced, Q&A format where students race to ring in with their answers first. Each team plays multiple games in a round robin tournament, competing to advance to a double-elimination championship.
Science Bowl competitions offer students who excel in math and science a chance to go beyond classroom learning and strengthen their teamwork skills. “I’m able to learn stuff I wouldn’t learn in class,” said Wayzata winner Geoffrey Chen. Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) competitions like Science Bowl also provide recognition and encouragement to the next generation of STEM students, opening the door to STEM majors and careers.
The Minnesota Regional High School Science Bowl is Jan. 25. Round robin play begins at 10 a.m., double elimination at 2:30 p.m., with the championship round at 6 p.m. and awards at 6:30 p.m. The event takes place at Macalester College, Olin-Rice Science Center, 1600 Grand Ave., in St. Paul.
Founded in 1873, the Minnesota Academy of Science is a statewide 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering interest in STEM by sponsoring STEM-education programs and events for students in elementary school through college. The Academy sponsors Science Bowl with the help of more than 70 volunteers from local companies such as Seagate Technology, Ecolab, and 3M and with generous support from Ecolab, Macalester College, General Mills, Hardenbergh Foundation, the Minnesota Department of Education, and the United States Department of Energy.
