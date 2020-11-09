Student recognitions

St. Michael Middle School East has announced those students named October Students of the Month. Those student include: Kierra Au, Bryn Bartus, Ella Cheely, Addison Demerchant, Will Hein, Levi Hewitt, Averie Martinsen, Emmanuel McGee, Jacob Nehring, Kendal O’Connor, Kendyl O’Connor, Hailey Riley, Grady Robberson, and Emily Sandbo.

