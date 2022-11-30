Stop by Osseo for Minidazzle, see Santa
Santa arrived in Osseo during its annual Minidazzle event Friday, Dec. 3. After a parade of local emergency vehicles, Santa took pictures with children in the band shell at Boerboom Park. Here, a child gets a goodie bag after getting their picture taken with Santa.

 Alicia Miller

The first Friday evening each December is a special evening in downtown Osseo. Discover Osseo by joining the festivities for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and Minidazzle Friday, Dec. 2, in Boerboom Veterans Park across from Osseo City Hall.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and continue to 8 p.m. At 6 p.m., Central Avenue comes alive with all the dazzling lights. A festive parade begins at First Street N.E. and travels Central Avenue to the Civic Plaza at Fifth Street. The parade includes the American Legion Color Guard, Osseo fire trucks, area fire trucks decorated for the holiday season, police squad cars and sheriff cars.

