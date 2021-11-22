The first Friday evening each December is a special evening in downtown Osseo. Discover Osseo by joining the festivities for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and Minidazzle Friday, Dec. 3, in Boerboom Veterans Park across from Osseo City Hall.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and continue to 8 p.m. At 6 p.m., Central Avenue comes alive with all the dazzling lights. A festive parade begins at First Street N.E. and travels Central Avenue to the Civic Plaza at Fifth Street. The parade includes the American Legion Color Guard, Osseo fire trucks, area fire trucks decorated for the holiday season, police squad cars and sheriff cars.
Santa Claus is escorted into town on a fire truck at the end of the parade and available to visit with children in his regal chair at the park. Bring your camera for a photo with Santa. Goodie bags are distributed to the kids by Santa’s elves.
Toys for Tots items are collected in the park that evening, as well as at local participating businesses during the holiday season. The Osseo Police Department coordinates the annual Toys for Tots program.
Food donations will also be collected for CROSS Food Shelf in Rogers.
A roaring bonfire along Fifth Street NE will be on site to help keep everyone toasty warm.
The following day, Saturday, Dec. 4, Santa will head back to the Osseo Community Center for a Lunch with Santa event. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where kids eat free. Lunch will be catered from Lynde’s Restaurant. Adults will be able to purchase a meal.
Free photos opportunities will be available with Santa.
The holidays are a great time to gather with friends and family. And what better place to do that than in downtown Osseo.
