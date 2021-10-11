STME September Students of the Month

St. Michael Elementary School announced their September Students of the Month who have showed all the Knights Character traits through-out the month of September. Back row, left to right, are fourth graders: Parker Lehrman, Vishruth Sarangapani, Addie Wills, Klage Cook, Jason LeDoux, Ellie Tiffany and Elizabeth Krats. Third row (third grade): Sawyer Frost, London Grimm, Julia Gliniany, Hailey Lawler, Addie Graif and Wendell Sonmor. Not pictured was Darren Moua. Second row: (second grade): Eddie Alsdurf, Tommy Barthel, Isla Thiery and Aubrey Solum. First row (first grade): Clara Robberson, Penelope Hanson and Adrienne Wick. Not pictured was Cullen Wigfield. (Photo courtesy of St. Michael Elementary)
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.