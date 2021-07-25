Attention Fun Loving People, 18+. The STMA Youth Hockey Association is looking for part-time bingo callers, meat raffle and special events employees. Days, times and locations vary.

This opportunity is for anyone who likes to be around people and excitement, and needs an extra hour or two out of the house. Pay is very competitive.

Email gambling@stmayha.org to apply.

