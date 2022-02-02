This past week the STMA Wrestling team took on their sixth conference opponent, the Hornets from Edina Jan. 27. The Knights defeated Edina 68-6. JV won 78-0. The Knights now move to 6-0 to face off in the conference Championship against Wayzata Thursday, Feb. 10.
The highlight win from the evening Jan. 27 came at 132lbs. #1 Caleb Thoennes versus #5 Landon Nebel. Thoennes held a 14 point margin lead before pinning Nebel.
The Knights are now 16-0 on the year in duals.
Orono invitational
Next up, the Knights traveled to Orono Jan. 29 for a 20 team individual tournament. STMA set out against ranked teams from class A, AA, and AAA, with over 40 ranked wrestlers throughout the brackets. Once the dust had settled from competition, STMA won the tournament with a 114 point margin over second place Scott West. STMA had 15 placewinners in the tournament.
Chase Mills lost a close finals match to the #4 in class AA ranked wrestlers 11-12, in a match that came down to the very last second. Mason Mills earned the first championship of the day in controlling fashion.
Ian Schultz placed fourth on the day, losing by 2 points to the defending Class AA state champion and by 1 point to the #3 ranked wrestler in Class AA, Landon Robideau won the championship in what could be a preview to the state finals over #2 ranked wrestler from Woodbury.
Thoennes took first in dominating fashion with a bonus point victory in every match. Eli Davis finished in fourth after a hard fought day. Cole Becker finished first by earning a fall or technical fall over every opponent, including a ranked wrestler.
Jimmy Heil earned two falls before falling to #3 in class AA. Jed Wester also dominated the field by earning bonus points in every match. Senior Ken Stahl took fifth in his first varsity tournament, Bryon Sauvy finished in third in the tournament. Tate Lidberg placed sixth in his first varsity event. Tyson Hentges fought his way to a fourth place finish.
Junior Myles Dehmer earned a fourth place finish as well. Owen Barthel lost a match that came down to the last few second against the #1 ranked wrestler from Eden Prairie. This is the fifth individual tournament the Knights have won this year, seventh tournament overall.
JV
For JV at Orono, there were 12 finalists: Grant Bergeron, Joe Scully, Antwan Sommuang, Roman Dehmer, Sam Eicher, Caleb Matheson, Kameron Krist, Brooklyn Lyles, Titus Johnson, Max O’Sullivan, Evan Becker, and Luke Sipple.
The ninth grade team won their ninth grade individual state tournament for the fourth time in school history. The first time since 2018. Congratulations to placewinners: Eli Schultz (fifth), Owen LaRose (third), Brody Bergeron (fifth), Tanner Becker (third), and Jarrett Wadsen (first).
Next up, the Knights will face #5 Raiders from Hastings Thursday, Feb. 3. The Knights youth team will have a dual prior to the varsity and junior varsity event. The Knights will finish the regular season the following week against conference and section foe, the Wayzata Trojans.
