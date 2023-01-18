STMA wrestling improves its season to 15-0

This past weekend, the #1 ranked (AAA) Knights’ wrestling team went 4-0 this past week.
On Thursday, Jan. 12, The Knights traveled down to Lake Conference foe Edina in a tri with Lakeville North.
The Knights first went against conference rival Edina. The varsity defeated the Hornets 73-3. Lincoln Robideau started the dual off with a victory over the #6 ranked 106lbs wrestler from Edina. Older brother, Landon Robideau also had a marquee victory with a pin over the #7 132lbs wrestler from Edina.
Next up, the Knights went against the Panthers from Lakeville North. The varsity won 48-24. The Knights won 9 of the 14 matches. Jed Wester loss a close 3-2 battle against the #1 ranked wrestler at 152lbs. In a clash of the titans, the match came down to the finals seconds.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Knights traveled down to Stillwater for a triangular dual meet as well. The tri was a battle of the top three teams in Class AAA. According to The Guillotine rankings, STMA is currently ranked #1, Stillwater #2 and Waconia #3.
The Knights first set out against the Ponies from Stillwater. This was a rematch of the 2022 state championship finals. The Knights defeated #2AAA Stillwater 57-9. The Knights won 12 of 14 matches against the Ponies. The Knights started off by winning the first 10 matches in the dual.
Next up, the Knights took on the perennial Section 6 power the Wildcats from Waconia. Waconia is currently ranked third in class AAA. The Knights took down the Wildcats by a score of 48-16.
The highlight victory came when #1 ranked Landon Robideau pinned #3 ranked wrestler from Waconia. #5 Ian Schultz dropped a close one to the #6 wrestler from Waconia.
With that victory, the Knights have now moved to 15-0 in dual meets this year.
Sophomore at 145lbs, Jarrett Wadsen currently leads the team in pins with 14, one ahead of Senior Parker Janssen. Wester is currently leading the team in takedowns with 84, 8 ahead of sophomore Landon Robideau. Landon Robideau leads the team with 24 victories, one ahead of a 4 way tie at 23 wins for second place.
Coming up
Next up, the Knights will host conference and section rivals on Thursday evening, Jan. 19. The Knights will first host Hopkins for a conference and section match, then they will host section opponent Maple Grove in the final match of the evening.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the Knights will head down to Jackson County Central in a clash of #1’s. The Knights will square off against #1 in AA (#23 nationally) the Spartans from Simley and #1 in A the Huskies from Jackson County Central. Matches kick off at 5 p.m. and will be streamed on MNwrestle’s Rokfin channel
