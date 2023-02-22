STMA wrestling headed to state tourney once again

This past weekend the Knights’ wrestling team competed in the Section 5AAA team championship. The Knights entered into the tournament 22-1 on the year. The Knights were seeded first in the event. Osseo was the eighth seed and opted out of the team section this year.
Park Center
The Knights were set to face the winner of the #5 seed Park Center and the #4 seed Robinsdale Armstrong. Armstrong and Park Center had a tight contest, Park Center prevailed with a 48-31 upset victory, The Knights faced off against the Pirates from Park Center in the semi-finals.
The Knights won with a perfect 84-0 victory. The Knights had 12 pins and 2 forfeit victories to give them the go-ahead into the section finals.
Wayzata
On the opposite side of the bracket, the #2 seed Wayzata had won in the semi-finals over the #6 seed Crimson from Maple Grove with a 61-10 victory. The finals were set with the Trojans against the Knights for the Section 5AAA team championship. The two rivals squared off again just one week after the conference championship match hosted by Wayzata.
The dual started off with a technical fall victory from Lincoln Robideau. Chase Mills lost a close battle against long time rival Koenen at 113lbs. Brother Mason Mills picked back up the team with a victory at 120lbs. Ian Schultz lost a close battle at 126lbs against the #2 ranked Swensen from Wayzata.
The Knights had three pins in a row from Landon Robideau, Parker Janssen, and Eli Davis. Jarrett Wadsen won a tough upset decision against the #4 ranked wrestler from Wayzata.
At 160lbs, Wester picked up another pin for the Knights. Noah Torgerson lost a close decision to the #1 ranked wrestler for the Trojans. Bryon Sauvy and Tyson Hentges lost a close decision to their opponents. Myles Dehmer and Logan Torkselon picked back up their winning ways with a fall at 220lbs and 285lbs.
State bound
With that victory the Knights have now qualified for their 25th consecutive state tournament appearance. The Knights will then turn towards their final team competition of the year on March 2 in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center.
The Knights will look to defend their 2022 Class AAA state championship.
At the time of this article, brackets have not been released. The Knights have defeated the following ranked teams: #2 Waconia, #3 Hastings, and #7 Stillwater in the state that have also qualified for the state team tournament.
Head Coach Josh Joriman said this about the team’s victory, “It was a great team victory, the wrestlers not only competed with each other but more importantly, for each other during the competition. It is great to see them come together and make their own mark on the STMA wrestling tradition.”
Up next
The Knights will host the Section 5AAA individual section tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25. The top two from each weight class will qualify for the state tournament on March 3 and 4 in St. Paul. First round begins at 10 a.m. and the placing rounds are expected to begin around 4 p.m.
