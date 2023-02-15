This last week the Knights had finished up their regular season. The varsity had their final dual of the year on Feb. 9. It was against Wayzata.

This Lake Conference dual had been for the conference championship. STMA won the dual by a score of 45-24 to earn their fourth consecutive Lake Conference Championship.

