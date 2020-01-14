The STMA wrestling team captured the title in the eight-team Stillwater Stampede dual meet tourney Saturday, Jan. 11, at Stillwater High School, winning three duals en route to the title.
The Knights defeated Mahtomedi in first round action by a score of 61-13, then beat Hudson, Wisconson 54-18, in the semi-finals, before downing the host team, Stillwater by a score of 45-18, in the finals.
The Knights, ranked number three in class “AAA,” got off to a fast start against the Ponies of Stillwater, the number two ranked team in class “AAA,” with pins at 106 and 113 pounds by Landon Robideau and Parker Janssen, respectively, and never looked back. STMA won nine of the 14 individual matches in the dual. In key matches against highly rated Stillwater foes, Jonah Hayes of the Knights defeated Trey Kruse of Stllwater, 12-7, and STMA’s Carl Leuer defeated Ryder Rogotzke by a 5-1 score.
On Thursday, Jan. 9, the Knights hosted Lake Conference opponent, Eden Prairie and defeated the visiting Eagles by a score of 73-6. In the night’s feature match pitting two state-ranked wrestlers against each other, Cole Becker (STMA) beat Bryce Dagel (Eden Prairie) by a 3-2 score.
With the four dual meet victories for the week, STMA improved its dual meet record to 17-1 (win-loss), for the season.
Six Knights were 4-0 (win-loss) for the week that included: Landon Robideau (106 pounds), Isaiah Mlsna (126), Cole Becker (138), Carl Leuer (170), Wyatt Lidberg (182), and Luke Browning (285). Robideau, Lidberg, and Browning each recorded 3 pins in their 4 wins. Parker Janssen (113) was 3-0 with 3 pins. Jed Wester (120) and Jonah Hayes (152) each posted 3-1 records for the week with Wester pinning 3 of his opponents,
The Knight wrestlers host a Lake Conference dual match against Hopkins on Thursday January 16th, then wrestle 3 duals in a quadrangular at Simley High School Saturday, Jan. 18, against, Simley, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, and Ellsworth, Wisconsin.
