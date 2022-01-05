STMA wrestlers win Rogers Holiday Matness tourney

The Knights wrestling team had traveled down Interstate 94 for the Rogers Holiday Matness Tournament. This tournament was Dec. 29 and 30. It brought together over 30 teams from around the state representing class A, AA, and AAA.
The #1 ranked Knights competed hard over the course of the two day tournament. After the first day of competition, STMA had 12 of 14 wrestlers still competing for placement in the individual tournament. The Knights had ended the first day 12 points ahead of Becker in the overall team standings.
The Knights came out with a string of victories to open the second day of competition. The Knights advanced 12 wrestlers into placing positions. The varsity concluded the Rogers tournament with a score of 241, in second place was (#3) Becker with a score of 187 points. (#5) Anoka, (#9) Apple Valley, (LM) Scott West (in order) finished out the rest of the top five team placements.
Chase Mills (#3) defeated the #6 ranked wrestler from Apple Valley in the finals with a 6-3 decision. Eighth grader Gavin Jackson made his varsity debut by placing fifth at 113lbs. Number one-ranked Mason Mills bumped up a weight class and took on the second ranked 120lbs wrestler. Mills lost a triple OT match 1-2.
Landon Robideau earned his 100th victory with a technical fall over the #2 ranked wrestler in Class AA. Jarrett Wadsen and (#6) Eli Davis both earned sixth place after a tough two days of competition.
Senior (#1) Cole Becker and sophomore (#3) Jed Wester joined Robideau atop of the podium. Senior (#9) Jimmy Heil had four falls on his way to a fourth place finish.
Juniors Tyson Hentges and, Myles Dehmer placed eighth on the weekend.
Senior heavyweight (#7) Owen Barthel finished in third place for the tournament.
The JV finalists include: Grant Bergeron (first), Joe Scully (1st), Brody Bergeron (second), Tate Tolifson (first), Jon Nygaard (first), Peter Carroll (second), Ian Schultz (second), Sam Eicher (second), Carter Kephart (second), Bryon Sauvy (first), Ken Stahl (second), Kameron Krist (first), Neal Kennedy (first), Tate Lidberg (second), Cyrus Dougba (second), Logan Torkelson (first), and Nate Spindler (first).
Heading into the new year, Cole Becker leads the team with 17 victories. Robideau leads the team in falls with 11. He also leads the team in takedowns with 72.
Next up for competition, the Knights will travel to La Crosse, Wisconsin to compete in The Clash National Wrestling duals Jan. 7 and 8. The Knights will square off against 32 teams ranging from California to New York and down to Alabama. The tournament hosts various nationally ranked teams and individuals. The tournament can be followed along on Trackwrestling and Flowrestling as well as STMA Wrestling Twitter account.
