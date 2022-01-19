This past week STMA Wrestling went 4-0 in competitions. They began this past week’s competition with a home dual against conference and town rival the Bison from Buffalo. The varsity defeated Buffalo Jan. 13 by a score of 69-12. The JV won 67-3.
In the dual, the Knights won eight matches by fall. The Knights are now 44-7 all-time against the across town rival Buffalo.
Friday, Jan. 14’s conference match against the Eagles from Eden Prairie was canceled and needing to be rescheduled.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, the varsity and JV traveled down to Stillwater to compete in the Stillwater Stampede. The Knights opened up the tournament by facing the Panthers from Lakeville North. The Knights beat Lakeville North 62-9.
In two elite level matches, Caleb Thoennes took on three time state champion Jore Volk. Thoennes lost a close overtime match 4-6. Cole Becker also faced another tough opponent from the Panthers, losing a close triple overtime match 3-4. Landon Robideau, Eli Davis, Jed Wester, and Jimmy Heil all earned pins enroute over Lakeville North.
Next up, the Knights took on the #11 ranked Falcons from Faribault. The Knights won 13 of 14 matches against the Falcons, ending the dual with 73-3 team score. In the championship match, it was a battle of the #1 Knights vs. #2 Ponies from Stillwater.
In this clash of top ranked teams the Knights came out victorious with a score of 44-29. Chase Mills started the dual off with a big throw and pin for the Knights. Older brother Mason Mills kept the momentum going with a major decision at 113lbs. At 120lbs, Ian Schultz lost a tough fought decision 2-6. Robideau picked the Knights back up with a first period fall. Thoennes helped to extend the lead with a technical fall at 132lbs. Davis lost a close 2-4 decision at 138lbs.
The Knights earned bonus points in the next three matches. Becker earned a technical fall, Heil pinned his 8th straight opponent, Wester sealed the dual with a fall at 160lbs. The Knights dropped the next four matches against some of the state and nation’s top wrestlers. Owen Barthel ended the dual on a high note with a fall at heavyweight leaving the Knights champions of the 2022 Stampede.
The JV also went undefeated on the day beating Lakeville North 64-18, Faribault 21-3, and Stillwater 59-36. The ninth grade team competed in their team state tournament and finished in fifth place on the day beating Rosemount 43-25, losing to DGF 34-36, beating MAHACA 36-30, and Hutchinson 37-34 for 5th place.
Up to this point in the season senior Cole Becker is leading the team in wins with 25 and 11 wrestlers for the Knights have over 10 wins. Robideau is leading the team with falls at 18 on the season, 1 ahead of teammates Jimmy Heil.
Up next, the Knights will hope to extend their 8-0 dual meet record by traveling to Hopkins to face the Royals in a Lake Conference dual Thursday, Jan. 20. The Knights will then have Alumni Knight in their home triangular against Northfield Friday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m., and D-C-L at an estimated 7:30 p.m.
