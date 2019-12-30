The St. Michael-Albertville High School wrestling team will open the 2020 portion of their season competing in “The Clash” on Friday and Saturday Jan. 3 and 4 at Rochester Community College.
The 32-team dual meet tourney attracts teams from all over the United States plus many of the top Minnesota high school wrestling teams.
The Knights, ranked number three in the state, in class AAA, are one of six Minnesota teams ranked in the “top 10” of Minnesota class AAA, entered in the tourney. Number one ranked Shakopee is the only Minnesota AAA team ranked higher than the Knights entered in the event.
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, ranked number one in Minnesota Class A, is also entered in the tourney.
The format of the tournament requires each team to wrestle six duals meets over the two days. There are four pools of eight teams that wrestle in an 8-team bracket on the first day to determine first through eighth place for each of the four pools. The second day will see eight 4-team pools with the four first place teams grouped, the four second place teams grouped, and so on.
Those groups will wrestle a round-robin tournament among the four teams in their pool to determine final tournament placings.
STMA goes into the tourney as a number two seed among the eight teams in their pool, seeded behind Don Bosco High School of Iowa. The Knights open first-day pool competition against Rapid City Central of South Dakota at 4:00 PM on Friday, then win or lose wrestle again at 6 p.m., then at 8 p.m., against teams yet to be determined depending on who wins or loses. Other teams in STMA’s 8-team pool include: Liberty Peoria HS (Arizona), Washington HS (Illinois), Owatonna HS (Minnesota), Northwest HS (Nebraska), and Slinger HS (Wisconsin).
Should STMA win their opening round dual against Rapid City Central on Friday, they would compete at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Should they lose their first match, they would wrestle at 9 and 11 a.m.., and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Looking ahead after “The Clash,” the Knights host Lake Conference opponent, Eden Prairie, Thursday, Jan. 9, JV starting at 5 p.m. followed by varsity, then travel to Stillwater for a tournament Saturday, Jan. 11, for both JV and varsity.
