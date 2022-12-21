This past week, the Knights took on their second conference opponent and the Matboss Minnesota Christmas Tournament. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the #1 ranked Knights’ wrestling team were prepared to square off against the #4 ranked Eagles from Eden Prairie.
The dual started in Eden Prairie with back to back decisions by #3 ranked Lincoln Robideau (106lbs) and #3 ranked Chase Mills (113lbs). #1 ranked (120lbs) Mason Mills earned a decision over #6 ranked Charles Vanier.
Ninth- ranked Ian Schultz at 126lbs picked up another major decision over a returning state entrant. #1 ranked at 132lbs Landon Robideau, #2 ranked at 138lbs Parker Janssen, and #6 Jarrett Wadsen followed up the first four weights by each earning a pin for the Knights.
Wadsen pinned the #10 ranked Jafari Vanier at 145lbs. Tyler Zenga fell by a major decision to #3 ranked Dunn from Eden Prairie. #6 ranked at 152lbs Eli Davis bumped up to pick up another fall for the Knights at 160lbs. #1 ranked at 160lbs Jed Wester filled up teammate Davis with another pin. Bryon Sauvy, #4 ranked at 182lbs, fell to his opponent.
Tyson Hentges earned the final victory for the Knights at 195 lbs. Evan Becker and Logan Torkelson both lost the final matches of the evening. The final score came to a 48-20 victory for the Knights.
Matboss tournament
Next up, the Knights varsity traveled down to Rochester to compete in the Matboss Minnesota Christmas tournament. The Knights were the defending champions entering into the tournament. This tournament is an invitation only event for the top teams in Wisconsin and Minnesota. In total there were 33 teams in attendance.
After Day 1, the Knights trailed by 20 points to the lead position. In day two of competition, the Knights were able to make up a handful of points. The team race came down to the finals but fell short of regaining their championship.
This year, the tournament placed out to the top 24 wrestlers from each weight class. Depending on the round the wrestler lost on the championship side, the consolation side capped the highest place one could earn.
In this marquee event, the Knights placed all 14 wrestlers and came out in second place to Simley (#1 ranked in AA). The Knights are ranked #35 nationally and Simley is #20 nationally.
Rounding out the top 10 were: Hastings, Kaukauna (Wisconsin), New Prague, Kasson-Mantorville, Wayzata, Luxemburg-Casco (Wisconsin), and Stillwater. The placers for the Knights were: 106lbs-Lincoln Robideau (fifth), 113lbs-Chase Mills (fifth), 120lbs-Mason Mills (third), 126lbs-Ian Schultz (fifth), 132lbs-Landon Robideau (CHAMPION), 138lbs- Parker Janssen (fourth), 145lbs-Jarrett Wadsen (ninth), 152lbs Eli Davis (ninth), 160lbs-Tyler Zenga (17th), 170lbs-Jed Wester (second), 182lbs-Bryon Sauvy (ninth), 195lbs-Tyson Hentges (13th), 220lbs-Evan Becker (14th), 285lbs-Logan Torkelson (17th).
After the competition, Head Coach Josh Joriman said, “The team gave their best effort and laid it out for each other throughout the two days of competition. I couldn’t be more proud of their effort and excited to see how we respond and grow into the season.”
The wrestlers will be out of competition this week but will look to come back firing on all cylinders at the Rogers Holiday Matness takes place Dec. 29th and 30th.
