This past weekend, STMA wrestling competed in a variety of events. First up, the Knights took on conference foe, the Skippers from Minnetonka, Dec. 16. The Knights won their opening conference competition by a score of 57-12. Mason Mills, Ian Schultz. Landon Robideau, Tanner Becker, Cole Becker, Jed Wester, Evan Becker, Owen Barthel led the way for the Knights by earning a fall enroute to the Knights victory.
Next-up, the Knights headed down to Rochester for the 35th Annual Minnesota Christmas Tournament hosted by the Gopher Wrestling Club Dec. 17 and 18. This tournament hosts state and nationally ranked teams and individuals from Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Out of the 36 teams at the event, the Knights took home the championship.
In this Marquee tournament, the Knights ended the two day event 22 points ahead of second place Kasson-Mantorville. This is the first time since the 2015-16 wrestling season when the Knights had won this tournament.
In an individual tournament, each varsity wrestler scores points based on their performance and advancement throughout the tournament. The Knights had 7 of 14 scoring wrestlers place in the event. At 106, Chase Mills (eighth grade) finished in fourth place, with ranked victories over #2, #4, and #5 wrestlers.
At 113lbs, Mason Mills (11th) made a run to the finals and finished in second place, with victories over two ranked wrestlers. At 120lbs, Ian Schultz (10th) finished in fourth place earning 17 team points along the way. At 126lbs, Landon Robideau (ninth) and 132lbs Caleb Thoennes (12th) ended the tournament with the coveted Santa Hat. This is a special trophy for those individuals who win the championship at their respective weight classes.
At 152lbs, Cole Becker (12th) earned a major, technical fall, or pin in every match to the finals, Cole finished in second place the #1 ranked wrestler from Kasson-Mantorville. At 160lbs, Jed Wester had a hard fought tournament on his way to a third place finish and two ranked victories.
Also competing for the Knights 138lbs Jarrett Wadsen (1-2 in tournament competition), 145lbs Eli Davis (5-2), 170lbs Jimmy Heil (3-2), and Ken Stahl (1-2) 182lbs Bryon Sauvy (1-2), 195 lbs Tyson Hentges (2-2) and Kameron Krist (0-2), 220lbs Evan Becker (1-2) and 285lbs Owen Barthel (3-2).
JV
The JV team had their share of success this past weekend when they competed in the Anoka JV holiday duals, outsourcing their opponents 113-21 in three duals, on their way to a championship.
COMING UP
The #1 ranked Knights will take the next week off from competition, then turn to a local tournament down I-94 at Rogers High School. The week following, the Knights will travel back down to Rochester and the RCTC fieldhouse for “The Clash: National Wrestling Duals” Jan. 7 and 8.
