This past weekend, on Feb. 25, STMA hosted individual sections for wrestling. Section 5AAA features eight teams and over 20 ranked wrestlers across 14 weight classes.
The top two from each weight class qualifiers for the individual state tournament on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4.
The Knights’ wrestling team had 14 place-winners at individual sections and 13 wrestlers who earned a trip to state. Those place-winners include — Lincoln Robideau at 106lbs (first), Chase Mills at 113lbs (second), Mason Mills at 120lbs (first), Ian Schultz at 126lbs (second), Landon Robideau at 132lbs (first), Parker Janssen at 138lbs (first), Eli Davis at 145lbs (first), Jarrett Wadsen at 152lbs (second), Jed Wester at 160lbs (first), Noah Torgerson at 170lbs (second), Bryon Sauvy at 182lbs (second), Tyson Hentges at 195lbs (second), Myles Dehmer at 220lbs (first), and Logan Torkelson at 285lbs (fourth).
Returning back to the state tournament are past place-winners: Chase Mills (fifth in ‘22), Mason Mills (first in ‘22, 3rd in ‘21), Landon Robideau (second in ‘20, second in ‘21, first in ‘22), Janssen (second in ‘21, fourth in ‘20), Wester (fifth in ‘20, second in ‘21, second in ‘22), Torgerson (fifth in ‘22).
In addition, returning state qualifiers: Ian Schultz, Eli Davis, and Bryon Sauvy will hope to make the podium this year. Lincoln Robideau, Wadsen, Hentges, and Dehmer will all make their state tournament debut as individuals.
Girls team
With the state tournament individuals now set, STMA will also have six girls competing on Saturday, March 4, of the state tournament. They are Drew Bushard (120lbs), Claire Kvant (126lbs), Kennedy O’Connell (132lbs), Hannah Kvant (145lbs), Mylin Lemke (165lbs), and Maggie Steele (185lbs).
All girls competitors for STMA are making their state tournament debut. Brackets for all individual competitors will be released early in the week.
State tourney
The STMA varsity team has qualified for the team state tournament. The Knights will hope to defend their 2022 state championship. The Knights are the #1 seed in the AAA state team portion.
The Knights will wrestle unseeded Anoka in the opening round Thursday, March 2, at 9 a.m. down at the Xcel Energy Center.
If the Knights win, they will then see either #4 seed Stillwater or #5 seed in Apple Valley. If they lose, they would wrestle the loser of the #4/#5 seed match. On the opposite side of the bracket, the #2 seed Waconia will wrestle unseeded Rochester Mayo in the opening round and #3 seed Hastings will face off against unseeded Willmar at 9 a.m.
Consolation team quarterfinals will be at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m., Championship semifinals and consolation semifinals will occur. At 5 p.m., third and fifth place placing matches will happen for all classes. At 7 p.m. will be the championship matches for all classes.
