This past weekend, on Feb. 25, STMA hosted individual sections for wrestling. Section 5AAA features eight teams and over 20 ranked wrestlers across 14 weight classes.

The top two from each weight class qualifiers for the individual state tournament on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments