This last week, the STMA wrestling team went 4-0 on duals, moving the team to a 15-0 record on the year. They started the week by competing against Lake Conference opponent, Hopkins, Jan. 20. The Knights had 8 falls in the match, and ended the dual winning 81-0, 3 points shy of a perfect score.
On Jan. 21, the Knight’s faced off against three schools at home. The Knights first began the evening against the 10th ranked Raiders from Northfield. The Knights began the dual with five consecutive wins which helped to propel them to a 52-21 victory against the Raiders.
Next up, the Knights competed against their fifth conference opponent of the year, the eagles from Eden Prairie. The Knights won 13 of 14 matches and ended the dual with a 75-6 victory, With that victory the Knights moved to 5-0 on the year for Lake Conference opponents.
In the last dual, the Knights competed against the Charging Dragons from Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield. D-C-L is currently ranked #8 in class AA. The Knights won 1 of 14 matches against the Charging Dragons to end the dual with a final score of 63-9.
Alumni event
The Knights also hosted their alumni Knight this last Friday. To celebrate the program’s rich history. It was announced that long time coach, athlete, and supporter Dan Lefebvre was selected as a part of the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association ‘Dave Bertlema’ Hall of Fame.
Lefebvre will be a part of the 2022 class induction that will take place May 7, in Benson. He had a 12 year tenure as the Head Coach of the Knights and an additional 20+ years as an assistant.
As a head coach, he had a record of 312-59-1. Lefebvre led the Knights to three state championships in 2007, 2013, and 2018. During his time as head coach, he also coached an additional 21 individual state champions, and 67 state placewinners.
He is already a part of the prestigious Clash hall of fame and a recipient of the 2018 Guillotine Lifetime Achievement award.
JV
In addition to the Varsity victories, the Knights went 4-0 on the week JV defeated Hopkins 28-3, D-C-L 48-6, & Northfield 42-18. The ninth grade team also won their region 6 qualifier. Congrats to: Eli Schultz, Owen LaRose, Brody Bergeron, Gavin Jackson, Tate Tolifson, Tanner Becker, Peter Carroll, Jarrett Wadsen, and Blake Underwood for qualifying for the ninth grade individual state tournament.
Season highlights
So far this year, Cole Becker is leading the team in wins with 29, Landon Robideau is leading with pins at 18, and takedowns with 129.
The #1 in class AA ranked Knights have 10 wrestlers ranked at their respective weight classes. 106: Chase Mills (third), 113; Mason Mills (first), 120: Ian Schultz (fifth), 126: Landon Robideau (first), 132: Caleb Thoennes (second), 138: Eli Davis (sixth), 145: Cole Becker (first), 152: Jimmy Heil (ninth), 160: Jed Wester (third), 285: Owen Barthel (seventh).
The Knights are also ranked 31st in the nation by Intermat and 11th in the nation by W.I.N. magazine. W.I.N. also lists Robideau, Thoennes, and Becker has nationally ranked individuals.
Coming up
Next up, the Knights will host their sixth conference dual against the Hornets from Edina. That dual will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. Then the Knights will travel to the Orono Invitational Saturday, Jan. 29. The action is set to begin at 10 a.m.
