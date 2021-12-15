STMA wrestlers dominate Maple Grove Invitational

This past week the STMA Knight wrestlers had three events canceled. After cancellations from Prior Lake Duals, Simley Tri, and Eden Prairie Tri, the Knights were allowed into the Maple Grove Invitational Saturday, Dec. 11.
The varsity and junior varsity wrestling teams had many place-winners throughout the day. The AAA No. 1-ranked Knights (#40 in the nation) won the individual tournament with a score of 286.5 points, 21 points ahead of #4 AA ranked, Big Lake.
Eighth grader Chase Mills (No. 6) had a strong showing throughout the tournament, buy lost in the 106lbs finals against a tough Bismarck Legacy High School (North Dakota).
Mason Mills (No. 1) won by a major, technical fall or fall in all of his matches this weekend, finishing in first place.
Ian Schultz (No. 6) lost a close 6-4 decision to Big Lake’s second-ranked Cash Sixberry. Schultz fought back to earn third place.
At 126lbs, top ranked in AAA Landon Robideau squared off against three-time state champion and current No. 1 in AA Christian Noble. Noble won an exciting 4-2 match that came down to the final seconds.
At 132lbs, freshman Tanner Becker bumped up a weight class, knocked off the second seed to work his way to the finals to eventually lose to Big Lakes’ No. 3 Nolan Reiter.
At 138lbs, Jarrett Wadsen won by injury default in the finals. Ninth ranked Eli Davis was in a tight finals match against No. 4 Max Johnson from Maple Grove. Davis was able to throw and pin Johnson in the third period to win the tournament.
At 152 lbs, top-ranked Cole Becker won by fall or technical fall on his way to a championship. Top ranked Jed Wester won 5-0 over the sixth-ranked Brandt Bombard from North Branch in the finals.
Ken Stahl stepped into the varsity 170lb bracket and earned fifth place going 4-1 on the day. Ninth-ranked Bryon Sauvy made his way to the finals before falling to Bordwell from Big Lake. Tyson Hentges also entered into the varsity tournament and earned a third place finish on the day.
At 195lbs, Kameron Krist went 2-2 enroute to a third place finish. Defeating teammate Titus Johnson for third place. At 220lbs, Marcus Mueller made his season debut finishing second place. Teammate Evan Becker placed third at 220lbs as well.
Third-ranked Owen Barthel made his season debut as well. Barthel lost a double overtime match to No. 10 Pearson from Tartan High school Barthel finished in third on the day. Logan Torkelson added in as an extra in the tournament placing fifth with three falls on the day.
The Knights coaching staff had many positive takeaways from the weekend. The program is looking forward to putting another week of preparation before a big early season test. The Knights are coached by: Head Coach Josh Joriman, Varsity Assistant Joe Grygelko, Varsity Assistant Dan Lefebvre, Head JV Coach Matt Eller, Head ninth grade coach Brian Becker, as well as volunteer assistants: Shaun Little, Bob Clauson, Jesse Hackenmueller, Tim Matheson, Seth Lange, Evan Ronsen, Ryan Rostamo, and Carson Brolsma.
This week, the Knights will travel to conference rival Minnetonka Thursday, Dec. 16, before traveling to the Christmas Tournament Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18. Competition on Friday begins at 2 p.m. in Rochester and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the RCTC Field House. All matches will be streamed using TrackCast.
