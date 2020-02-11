It took 10 to 15 minutes after the final match-ending whistle to decide a winner, but when tie-breaking criteria was finally figured out, the number two state-rated STMA Knights defeated the number four-rated New Prague wrestling team, by a score of 31-30, Thursday Feb. 6.
The non-conference dual meet in front of a packed house and enthusiastic crowd at New Prague, ended in a 30-30 tie, but the Knights emerged victorious, following the application of tie- breaking criteria, giving them a 31-30 victory, ending their regular season with a dual meet record of 25-3 (win-loss), heading in to post-season competition.
Each team had seven wins apiece, and each team had the same number of 6-point wins, tech falls, and major decision wins, and so on until it came down to the ninth tie-breaking criteria. The Knights had more total first match points scored, giving them the criteria edge and the 31-30 win.
“The guys battled hard throughout the dual and came away with a win over a tough New Prague team,” Coach Joriman said. “It was a great match that helped us show our grit, as well as, some take-aways to tighten up some things as we head in to the postseason. It’s always fun to see our guys come together, as a team, and push each other forward. Now that the regular season is over, it will be fun to watch them continue to battle for each other.”
Carl Leuer (160 pounds) and Owen Vike (195) secured pins for the Knights in the dual. Hayden LeMonds had a technical fall win and Jonah Hayes (152) won his match by major decision. The other three wins for the Knights came in feature match-ups where the wrestlers from each team were highly rated at the state level. At 106 pounds, STMA’s Landon Robideau (#2 rated) defeated Koy Buesgens (#4), by a score of 2-1, in overtime. At 138 pounds, STMA’s Cole Becker (#5) defeated Nick Novak (#2) by a score of 2-1 and the Knights’ Wyatt Lidberg (#3 at 182 pounds) moved up a weight class and defeated New Prague’s Will Busch (#3 at 195 pounds) by a score of 8-2.
The Knights will now head in to the playoffs and host the Section 5AAA team tournament on Friday February 14th at STMA High School. The Knights earned the number one seed and will wrestle Robbinsdale Cooper in the quarter-final round at 4 p.m. Should they win, they would meet the winner of Park Center vs. Osseo match, in the semi-finals at 5:30 PM. The Section finals match is slated for 7:30 p.m. and if STMA comes out of the top bracket to the finals, the bottom bracket includes: Rogers, Maple Grove, Robbinsdale Armstrong, and Wayzata. Wayzata is the number two seed in the tourney and Rogers the number three seed. The championship team at the Section team tourney advances to The State Team Tourney on Thursday Feb. 27, at the X-cel Energy Center in St. Paul. The STMA Wrestling team will be attempting to qualify for the State Tourney, as a team, for the 22nd consecutive season, the 27th time in the last 28 years, and the 30th time overall in the history of the program.
STMA High School will also host the Section 5AAA Individual tourney Saturday Feb. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.