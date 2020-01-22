The STMA wrestling team continued to flex their muscles against Lake Conference competition as they defeated Hopkins 78-3 on Thursday Jan. 16, improving their conference dual meet record to 3-0 (win-loss) and overall dual meet record to 19-1.
Against Hopkins, Landon Robideau (106 pounds), Eli Davis (120), Isaiah Mlsna (132), Jake Springer (152), Hayden LeMonds (160), Carl Leuer (170) and Luke Browning (285) recorded pins. Parker Janssen (113), Jed Wester (126), Travis Smith (138), Jared Dick (145), Wyatt Lidberg (182), and Toby Dehn (220) received forfeit wins. Knight senior Boden Sperr (195) had a valiant effort against RJ Chakolis of Hopkins, losing by a score of 8-4 to the state-rated Chakolis.
The Simley quadrangular scheduled for Saturday Jan. 18th was postponed due to wintery weather and the Knights have re-scheduled their match-up with Simley, the number one rated team in Minnesota class “AA”, for Friday Jan. 24th, at Simley with the varsity dual set to start at 5 PM. The dual matches with Ellsworth, Wisconsin and Plainview-Elgin-Millville, previously to have been wrestled on that Saturday, have been cancelled.
The Knights travel to Edina for a triangular on Thursday Jan. 23, and are slated to wrestle Edina at 5:00 PM and take on Como Park at 6:30 PM, at Edina. On Friday Jan. 24th, the STMA JV team will compete in a varsity level dual meet tourney at Browerville where they will wrestle Foley at 4 PM, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 5:30 PM, and West Central Area at 7 PM, the same night the Knight varsity wrestles at Simley. To conclude the busy week, the Knights will then compete in the East Ridge Invitational individual tourney at East Ridge High School in Woodbury on Saturday Jan. 25th with competition for both varsity and JV starting at 9 AM.
With Section competition less than a month away, the Knight wrestlers have compiled some impressive individual win-loss records led by 7th grader Landon Robideau (106) with a record of 25-2. Senior Wyatt Lidberg is currently 25-4 at 182 pounds. Senior Carl Leuer (170) and sophomore Cole Becker (138) have identical 24-4 records. Other Knights with 20-plus wins and their win-loss records at this point in the season include: freshman Parker Janssen (113) 23-4; senior Jonah Hayes (152) 22-5; and 8th grader Jed Wester (120) 20-3.
