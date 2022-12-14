Early into the STMA wrestling season, the Knights have improved to 4-0 in dual meets and won their home invitational. Their home tournament on Dec. 3, hosted 10 teams from across the state including the #3 and #10 teams in the state.

The Knights had 10 champions out of the 14 weight classes. Lincoln Robideau (106), Chase Mills (113), Mason Mills (120), Ian Schultz (126), Landon Robideau (132), Parker Janssen (138), Jarrett Wadsen (145), Eli Davis (152), Noah Torgerson (160), and Jed Wester (170).

