Early into the STMA wrestling season, the Knights have improved to 4-0 in dual meets and won their home invitational. Their home tournament on Dec. 3, hosted 10 teams from across the state including the #3 and #10 teams in the state.
The Knights had 10 champions out of the 14 weight classes. Lincoln Robideau (106), Chase Mills (113), Mason Mills (120), Ian Schultz (126), Landon Robideau (132), Parker Janssen (138), Jarrett Wadsen (145), Eli Davis (152), Noah Torgerson (160), and Jed Wester (170).
The Knights won the tournament with a nearly 80 point margin of victory over second place Waconia.
Rogers/Minnetonka
This past week, the Knights hosted conference foe Minnetonka and section opponent Rogers on Dec. 8. The Knights defeated Rogers 75-6 to open the night and Minnetonka 77-0.
Wester bumped up from 170lbs to 182lbs to take on the #2 rated 182lbs wrestler from Minnetonka. Wester won by a score of 7-4.
Invitational
On Saturday, Dec. 10 the varsity won, 56-16 over Farmington, and 66-6 over Prior Lake. The highlight victory came for the Knights when #9 ranked Ian Schultz took down #3 ranked wrestler from Farmington in a 6-4 decision.
Girls team
The Girls competed at Hastings. The placewinners were: Ava Schultz, Gracie Kobus, Cooper McAdams, Kennedy O’Connell, Maggie Steele, Lily Hamilton, Kacie Brannan, Hannah Kvant, Molly Ruhland, Brynn Powell, Natalie Pender, Rachel Heil, Paige Barthel, and Clair Kvant.
Team information
This year, the Knights wrestlers have 19 letter winners returning, eight conference award winners, nine state entrants, six state place winners (Chase Mills, Mason Mills, Robideau, Janssen, Torgerson and Wester), four finalists, and two state champions.
With 60 male wrestlers and 21 female wrestlers on the roster, it is a room full of excitement. This is the first year of a girls wrestling team at STMA, the second year it has been a sanctioned sport under the MSHSL.
Next up
The #1 ranked Knights will travel down to the #4 ranked Eagles from Eden Prairie in a conference dual Thursday Dec. 15. Then, the wrestlers will travel down to Rochester for the Matboss-Minnesota Christmas Tournament. It is a two day event that spans the best teams from class A, AA, and AAA while bringing in some of the best from Wisconsin.
The ninth grade team will also compete in their section tournament for a chance to qualify for ninth grade team state. The JV will enter into their toughest competition of the year in Anoka.
