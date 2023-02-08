Last week, the Wrestling program played host to two events at home and then sent three teams traveling on Saturday.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Knights celebrated Senior Knight as they hosted the Bison from Buffalo. The Knights varsity won 71-6, and JV won 30-12.

