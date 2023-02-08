Last week, the Wrestling program played host to two events at home and then sent three teams traveling on Saturday.
On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Knights celebrated Senior Knight as they hosted the Bison from Buffalo. The Knights varsity won 71-6, and JV won 30-12.
The wrestling program recognized 20 seniors for their contribution. Guys: Eli Davis, Myles Dehmer, Tyson Hentges, Parker Janssen, Mason Mills, Jon Nygaard, Bryon Sauvy, Shawn Skrip, Logan Torkelson, and Tyler Zenga.
Girls: Drew Bushard, Nikki Braun, Molly Ruhland, Hannah Kvant, and Mylin Lemke.
Managers: Joely Kasel, Gabby Eicher, Gabby Thompson, Holly Christman, and Cailey Aandal.
Alumni Knight
Next up, the Knights hosted Alumni Knight Feb. 3. Their were nearly 40 alum in attendance as the Knights took on #3 in AAA (#34 nationally) the Raiders from Hastings and #3 in AA the Bulldogs from Becker.
The Knights first took on Hastings in a rematch of the Clash National Dual Finals. The dual started off with the Raiders moving around some athletes from their normal weight classes.
Lincoln Robideau and Chase Mills opened with two victories. Mason Mills (#1 @120lbs) lost a close 4-5 decision to Blake Beissel (#1@113lbs). Ian Schultz, Landon Robideau both picked up wins, Sophomore Tanner Becker bumped up to 138lbs and lost a close decision to the #8 ranked Bainbridge from Hastings.
The Knights then went on to win the next 6 weight classes before dropped the final two bouts of the dual. The varsity won 44-15 , JV lost 24-52.
There was also a girls dual against the Raiders. The Knights lost the first three bouts, before winning most of the middle weights and then dropped 2 of the final 3 bouts. The Knights girls lost to Hastings 30-35, in the third girls only dual hosted this season.
In the second round, the Knights had a bye, while Hastings defeated Becker in a dual that came down to heavyweight. The final round of the evening placed the Knights vs the Bulldogs. The Knights opened up with three wins by bonus points before Schultz (#6AAA) lost to the second ranked Bulldog. The Knights then picked back up with Landon Robideau pinning the #4AA ranked wrestler.
The Knights dropped a tough on at 138lbs before winning seven of the last eight matches. STMA defeated Becker 48-15. JV defeated Becker 42-23.
Second varsity
On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Knights sent their second varsity to WEM/JMP. The top placers were: Joe Scully (third), Tate Tolifson (fourth), Tanner Becker (third), Andrew Vogelpohl-Martinez (fourth), Blake Underwood (third), and Evan Becker (fourth). The team took sixth.
The ninth grade wrestlers competed at their individual state tournament. The grade wrestlers repeated their individual team state championship. The top placers were: Eli Schultz (first), Grant Bergeron (first), Gavin Jackson (first), Owen LaRose (third), Brody Bergeron (third), Tyson Newman (third), Henrik Sperlazza (sixth), and Landon Thoennes (seventh). The team was also named champions.
Girls
The Girls Varsity traveled to the largest Girls Tournament Minnesota has seen up to this point, more than 200 girls were present from 60+ schools down in Pine Island. STMA placers included Natalie Pender (second), Ava Schultz (first), and Hannah Kvant (third). The team finished in third place.
Up next
The Knights will travel down to Wayzata on Thursday, Feb. 9, for their final regular season dual. This dual will be for the Lake Conference Championship and a section opponent.
The Knights will then conclude their boys varsity regular season before sections begin on Feb. 18 at Rogers.
The Girls Varsity will participate in their first section tournament in Sartell this Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Knights will send 11 wrestlers to compete for their chance to qualify for the girls state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in March. The top 2 girls from each of the ‘super sections’ will advance to the 8 person bracket in St. Paul. The Knights Section (#5) is paired with Section 8 for their super section. Action kicks off at 10 a.m.
