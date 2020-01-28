With competition three consecutive days, it might be that the perennial power STMA Knights wrestling team is preparing themselves for a similar three-day grind that they will hopefully experience in late February with another State Tourney appearance.
The Knights swept through Lake Conference opponent, Edina, and non-conference opponent, Como Park, by scores of 79-0 and 80-0, respectively, on Thursday Jan. 23, at Edina. They then took on number-one (Minnesota class “AA”) ranked, Simley, at Simley, on Friday Jan. 24, where they suffered only their second dual meet loss of the season, dropping their dual meet record to 17-2 (win-loss). Simley beat the Knights 39-24, in a match that seemed closer than the final score margin indicated. Landon Robideau (106 pounds), Jed Wester (120), Travis Smith (132), Carl Leuer (160), Wyatt Lidberg (182), and Luke Browning (285) each picked wins against Simley.
The third consecutive day of competition for the Knight wrestlers was a 19-team individual tourney held at East Ridge High School in Woodbury. The Knights captured the team title amassing 227.5 ahead of runnerup Waconia-191 points. Winning individual weight class titles for the Knights included: Landon Robideau (106 pounds), Parker Janssen (113), Cole Becker (138), and Wyatt Lidberg (182). Hayden LeMonds (170), Carl Leuer (160), Isaiah Mlsna (126), Jed Wester (120), and Caleb Thones (106) each earned runnerup status. Travis Smith (132) was the lone third-place finisher, while Owen Vike (195) placed 4th and Toby Dehn (220) placed 5th to earn medals.
The STMA JV team competed in a 6-team varsity dual meet tourney, also Friday Jan. 24, at Browerville where they lost three duals to Foley 51-16, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 40-26, and West Central Area 57-20. Caleb Thoenes (106) was 3-0 (win loss) on the day, with Mason Mills (113), OP Johnson (132), and Fletcher Nesbit (195) each with 2-1 (win-loss) records.
Next action for the STMA wrestlers will be on Thursday Jan. 30, at Wayzata where they will match-up in duals against Wayzata, Willmar, and Buffalo. Then Saturday Feb. t, they travel to Owatonna to wrestle duals against Owatonna and Kasson-Mantorville.
